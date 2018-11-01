Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Has two assists with new team
Calvert has picked up two helpers in his last four games. He also has 21 shots on goal.
The Avalanche signed the 28-year-old in the offseason after he spent eight seasons with the Blue Jackets. Calvert is skating with Colorado's third line at the moment, and he's averaged 13:43 per game in ice time.
More News
