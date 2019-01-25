Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Heating up heading into break
Calvert racked up seven points in his last 10 outings.
Calvert may not be standing out as much as the Avs' top line, but the winger is providing solid depth scoring of late and could set a new career high in points this season; his current best is 24 which he's hit on three different occasions. Currently slotted into a third-line role, the Manitoba native could play himself into a top-six spot if he can keep rolling after the All-Star break.
