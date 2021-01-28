Head coach Jared Bednar revealed Thursday that Calvert is being cautious with recovery because of past concussion issues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. "He's had some concussion issues in the past," Bednar said. "He's had some concussion issues in the past. I don't know that he's diagnosed with that yet, but I just think he's not feeling right at this point, so he's taking a little time off to get healthy."

Calver was ruled out indefinitely Wednesday, so Bednar's claims clarify his absence. It sounds like the Avalanche will take a cautious approach with the 31-year-old's return to the lineup, and there's a decent chance that he lands on IR.