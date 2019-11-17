Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Leaves game in third period
Calvert (upper body) left Saturday's game versus the Canucks after being hit by a puck, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
An Elias Pettersson shot in the third period left Calvert bleeding from his cheek. Play wasn't stopped, and the Canucks' scored their first of two third-period goals as a result while Calvert was on the ice. Coach Jared Bednar didn't have an update on the winger's status after the game -- more information should be available prior to Tuesday's game in Calgary.
