Calvert scored two goals, one short-handed, in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.

His first goal chased Marc-Andre Fleury from the game late in the second period, while the second banked in off Garret Sparks' skate on a centering attempt from behind the net. Calvert has had a strong start to the season despite his checking-line assignment, scoring three goals and seven points through 10 games, but he's unlikely to keep up that pace -- last year's 26 points were his career high.