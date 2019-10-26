Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Lights lamp twice in win
Calvert scored two goals, one short-handed, in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.
His first goal chased Marc-Andre Fleury from the game late in the second period, while the second banked in off Garret Sparks' skate on a centering attempt from behind the net. Calvert has had a strong start to the season despite his checking-line assignment, scoring three goals and seven points through 10 games, but he's unlikely to keep up that pace -- last year's 26 points were his career high.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Tallies first goal of 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Snags assist•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Ready for 2019-20 campaign•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Unable to shake injury bug•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Remains unavailable•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Still sidelined with injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.