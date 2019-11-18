Calvert (upper body) traveled back to Colorado and is out indefinitely, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Calvert exited Saturday's win over the Canucks in the third period and didn't return. According to Clark, coach Jared Bednar said that although Calvert doesn't have a concussion, the veteran winger doesn't feel right and is going through concussion protocol. The Avalanche return home from their road trip Saturday against the Maple Leafs, but it appears Calvert will be out longer than that.