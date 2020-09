Calvert (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't suit up in Wednesday's Game 6 showdown against the Stars, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Calvert took part in the team's pregame skate ahead of Wednesday's matchup, however, he's still not ready to return. The veteran will miss his sixth straight game with the undisclosed issue. He tallied three points in eight games since the NHL returned to play prior to his injury.