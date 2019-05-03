Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Notches assist
Calvert posted an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Calvert has four assists over his last five games, having missed Game 3 against the Sharks with an upper-body injury. The winger is more noted for his physical play, with 18 PIM and 21 hits in eight games in the playoffs, but he can also provide some depth scoring.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Will play in Game 4•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Officially considered questionable•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Ready for Game 4•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Notches two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Offers helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...