Calvert posted an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Calvert has four assists over his last five games, having missed Game 3 against the Sharks with an upper-body injury. The winger is more noted for his physical play, with 18 PIM and 21 hits in eight games in the playoffs, but he can also provide some depth scoring.

