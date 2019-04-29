Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Notches two helpers
Calvert tallied a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 victory over San Jose.
Despite his two-point afternoon, Calvert remains bogged down in a 12-game goal drought dating back to March 27 versus Vegas. The Manitoba native only put 16 shots on net during his slump, so his chances of tickling the twine are certainly limited.
