Calvert is dealing with an upper-body injury that held him out of Friday's game against the Wild, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Clearly, there was some sort of miscommunication within the Avalanche organization regarding Calvert's injury. It was originally reported as an upper-body issue before head coach Jared Bednar referred to it as a lower-body injury after Friday's win over Minnesota. Some definitive information should be available after he's further evaluated.