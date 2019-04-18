Calvert had an assist, three shots and five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime with over the Flames in Game 4.

Calvert entered the contest on a five-game pointless streak before finding J.T. Compher for the Avalanche's first goal of the game. Calvert had 26 points in 82 contests in the regular season, but he's mostly used as a bottom-six forward, which gives him little fantasy appeal in the postseason.