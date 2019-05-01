Calvert (upper body) is considered questionable for Thursday's Game 4 against San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Calvert missed Tuesday's Game 3 due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant at practice Wednesday, and appears to be on track to rejoin the lineup Thursday. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Avalanche wait until pregame warmups to release official word on the veteran forward's status for Game 4.