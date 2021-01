Calvert will miss Tuesday's clash with San Jose after suffering an upper-body injury, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

In six contests this year, Calvert has registered one assist, seven shots and seven hits while logging 14:47 of ice time per game. The 31-year-old winger will see his spot in the lineup go to Kiefer Sherwood, who should be expected to play similar minutes in a bottom-six role.