Calvert recorded a minus-2 rating with two shots on net and a block in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old put together a tremendous first half of the season, recording 12 goals and 24 points. With two more goals and three additional points, he'll have career bests in both categories. But Calvert's done that behind a 14.8 shooting percentage, which is his highest since his rookie season in 2010-11. That could mean a sizable dropoff in production during these last few months if his shooting percentage falls back to the mean. Calvert also has a plus-11 rating, 81 shots and 34 PIM in 43 games this season.