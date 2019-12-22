Calvert scored twice on five shots, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Calvert's two tallies staked the Avalanche to a 3-1 lead that didn't hold up in the third period. The winger snapped a four-game dry spell, putting his season totals at eight goals, 19 points and 55 shots on goal through 29 appearances. He had a career-high 26 points last season, but the 29-year-old appears poised to shatter that mark in 2019-20.