Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Pots pair in loss
Calvert scored twice on five shots, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Calvert's two tallies staked the Avalanche to a 3-1 lead that didn't hold up in the third period. The winger snapped a four-game dry spell, putting his season totals at eight goals, 19 points and 55 shots on goal through 29 appearances. He had a career-high 26 points last season, but the 29-year-old appears poised to shatter that mark in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.