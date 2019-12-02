Calvert (upper body) wore a regular jersey at Monday's practice, Rick Sadowksi of NHL.com reports.

Calvert is nearing his first return to game action since Nov. 16, but he'll need to be taken off injured reserve before he's eligible to suit up. The 29-year-old winger has scored between 23 and 26 points in five of the past six seasons, but he's on pace to surpass that production with 12 points already through 20 appearances.