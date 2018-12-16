Calvert registered an even-strength goal Saturday in a 6-4 home win over the Stars.

The energetic penalty-killing specialist entered the game with four goals and six helpers through 32 appearances. His offensive numbers are mediocre at best, but Calvert's tally from the first frame serves as a reminder that the Avs actually do have skaters outside of the lethal top line (Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen) that are capable of scribbling on the scoresheet every now and then -- go figure.