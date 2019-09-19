Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Ready for 2019-20 campaign
Calvert (upper body) was not listed on the Avalanche's injury report heading into Thursday's preseason matchup with Dallas.
Calvert was forced to miss the final three games of the postseason due to his upper-body problem. The winger should be capable of reaching the 20-point mark for a seventh time in 2019-20, which makes him a decent mid-range fantasy option, despite a bottom-six role.
