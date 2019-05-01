Calvert (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 4 clash with San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Calvert missed Game 3 due to his upper-body issue, but should slot back into a bottom-six role. The winger notched a pair of assists his last time out and will no doubt be eager to get back on the scoresheet. Sven Andrighetto figures to be the odd man out once again.