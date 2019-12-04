Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Ready to rock
Calvert (concussion) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.
Calvert has been sidelined since mid-November due to a concussion, but he was a full participant at Monday's practice, which was the first sign that he'd likely be an option for Wednesday's contest. The 29-year-old is expected to return to a top-six role, skating with Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher on Colorado's second line against Toronto.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Practices without limitations•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Getting closer to return•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Pops up on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: No timeline for return•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Leaves game in third period•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Hands out pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.