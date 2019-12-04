Calvert (concussion) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.

Calvert has been sidelined since mid-November due to a concussion, but he was a full participant at Monday's practice, which was the first sign that he'd likely be an option for Wednesday's contest. The 29-year-old is expected to return to a top-six role, skating with Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher on Colorado's second line against Toronto.