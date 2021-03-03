Calvert (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Calvert will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return. Either way, the 31-year-old winger's only tallied one helper in nine games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
