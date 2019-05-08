Calvert (upper body) wasn't on the ice for Wednesday's morning skate, which indicates he likely won't be in the lineup for Game 7 against San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

With Calvert still sidelined, the Avalanche appear poised to roll with seven defensemen and 11 forwards for a second straight game Wednesday, which was clearly a recipe for success during their Game 6 win. If Colorado is able to pull off the upset over the Sharks in Game 7, Calvert will likely get an opportunity to rejoin the lineup at some point during the Western Conference finals against St. Louis.