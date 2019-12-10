Calvert (personal) notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

Calvert helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's third-period tally, which cut the deficit to 4-3 at the time. Calvert has four points in his last three games and 16 points through 23 appearances overall. While he skates in a bottom-six role, the 29-year-old has produced plenty of offense this season.