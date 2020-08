Calvert (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 3 versus Dallas on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Calvert will miss his third straight game due to his undisclosed issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched three points in his previous four contests while averaging 14:13 of ice time. Without Calvert in the lineup, Tyson Jost figures to maintain his spot on the fourth line.