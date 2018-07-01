Calvert secured a three-year contract with the Avalanche worth $2.8 million AAV, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After eight years with Columbus -- the team that drafted him in 2008 -- Calvert will head west to compete for a bottom-six role. The 28-year-old will be a nice asset for the Avalanche, as he has posted over 23 points in four of his last five seasons. Calvert has also averaged over 100 shots on goal over the last three campaigns, making him a sneaky pick in deeper leagues.