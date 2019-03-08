For a seventh straight game, Calvert was held off the scoresheet, finishing Thursday's 4-0 loss to Dallas with a minus-2 rating.

On a positive note, Calvert led his team with three takeaways in Thursday's loss. The bottom-six winger needs just a single point in the 14 remaining games to set a new career high. The 29-year-old has, three times before in his career, finished a season with 24 points. In 68 games, Calvert has 10 goals and 14 assists.