Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Searching for elusive point
For a seventh straight game, Calvert was held off the scoresheet, finishing Thursday's 4-0 loss to Dallas with a minus-2 rating.
On a positive note, Calvert led his team with three takeaways in Thursday's loss. The bottom-six winger needs just a single point in the 14 remaining games to set a new career high. The 29-year-old has, three times before in his career, finished a season with 24 points. In 68 games, Calvert has 10 goals and 14 assists.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Drops mitts Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Heating up heading into break•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Produces rare goal•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Has two assists with new team•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Scooped up by Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Tenure in Columbus basically over•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...