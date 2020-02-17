Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Set to miss weeks
Calvert (lower body) will be sidelined at least "a couple weeks" according to coach Jared Bednar, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Calvert was stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper. With the winger sidelined, Matt Nieto will jump up to the third line while T.J. Tynan slots back into the lineup after two games in the press box.
