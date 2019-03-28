Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Sets new personal best in points
Calvert scored his 11th goal of the season and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The tally gives Calvert 25 points in 77 games, setting a new personal best after going 15 games without a point. Calvert has enjoyed a fully healthy season, yet to miss a game this year. He has a career-high 134 shots on goal, and with 109 hits, he's only two shy of matching his previous top mark in that category as well.
