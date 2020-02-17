Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Shifts to IR
Calvert (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's official media site.
This move opens up a roster spot for the team to call up forward depth, and Calvert will miss the next three games. The severity of Calvert's injury isn't clear, but he won't be eligible to return until Saturday's road matchup versus the Kings. The 30-year-old Calvert has accrued 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) through 50 games, and T.J. Tynan is expected to enter the bottom six in his place Monday versus the Lightning.
