Calvert (undisclosed) took part in Wednesday's game-day skate, though his status remains uncertain for Game 6 versus Dallas, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Calvert has already been on the shelf for five straight contests due to his undisclosed issue. If the winger does return to action Wednesday, he figures to slot into a bottom-six role, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best. In eight playoff games, Calvert notched one goal, two assists and 19 shots while averaging 13:52 of ice time.