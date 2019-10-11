Calvert produced an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Calvert had the lone helper on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's game-tying goal in the second period. The winger has an assist in each of his three appearances this season, and he's at a plus-4 rating. Calvert is usually good to produce a point total in the mid-20s each season, as he has recorded between 23 and 26 points in five of the last six campaigns.