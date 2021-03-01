Calvert (upper body) will not be an option against the Sharks on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Calvert has appeared in just nine games this season in which he has registered a mere one assist, 13 shots and nine hits while averaging 14:36 of ice time. With Calvert still unavailable, Logan O'Connor should continue to fill out the lineup in a fourth-line role.
