Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Still sidelined with injury
Calvert -- who sat out Game 5 due to an upper-body injury, per Josh Dubow of The Durango Herald -- was absent from Monday's game-day skate and figures to miss Game 6 against San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Calvert appears to have aggravated the same upper-body issue that held him out for Game 3. Without the winger available, the club is poised to dress Patrik Nemeth as a seventh defensemen, rather than forward Sven Andrighetto. At this point, Calvert should be considered questionable at best to return for a potential Game 7 on Wednesday.
