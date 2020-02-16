Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Suffers lower-body injury
Calvert suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Kings, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Per Clark, there is no timetable for Calvert's return. Calvert skated 12:47 with two shots on goal and a hit in the contest. T.J. Tynan could enter the lineup if Calvert can't play Monday versus the Lightning -- the Avalanche may also call up a forward for depth.
