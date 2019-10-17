Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Tallies first goal of 2019-20
Calvert scored a goal on four shots and posted three hits with a plus-1 rating in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Penguins on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old is proving early this season that his career highs from his first season in Colorado last season weren't a fluke. In six games, he has a goal and four points with a plus-4 rating this season. Calvert hasn't spent anytime in the penalty box yet, but he posted a career-high 58 PIM last season too, so clearly, there's a lot to like with the bottom-six wing in deeper formats. In addition to four points, he has 10 hits and 10 shots in six games.
