Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Tallies shorthanded goal
Calvert netted a shorthanded marker and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Calvert's third shorty of the season was the final goal in the contest. He's at a dozen goals and assists each in 40 appearances this season. The 30-year-old winger has never topped 26 points in a season, but he appears set to do that in 2019-20. Calvert has added 76 shots on goal, 51 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-14 rating.
