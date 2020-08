Calvert scored a goal and an assist Monday during the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Coyotes in Game 4 of their first-round series.

He set up Matt Nieto for the game's opening goal midway through the first period, then added one of his own early in the third as the Avs poured on the offense. Calvert went four games without a point to begin the postseason, not a surprising performance for a fourth-line player, but he now has a goal and three points in the last three contests.