Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Unable to shake injury bug
Calvert missed Wednesday's Game 7 loss to the Sharks due to an upper-body injury.
Although Calvert was unable to rejoin the lineup prior to Colorado's elimination from the playoffs, his upper-body injury isn't believed to be overly serious, so he should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. The veteran forward will play an important role for the Avalanche as a penalty-killing specialist in 2019-20, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.
