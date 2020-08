Calvert (undisclosed) won't be in action versus the Stars in Monday's Game 2 tilt but is still considered day-to-day, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

In the five-game series against Arizona, Calvert garnered one goal, two assists and 12 shots while averaging 14:20 of ice time. The previously injury Vladislav Namestnikov slotted into Calvert's spot in the lineup in Game 1 and should continue to do so in Monday's matchup.