Calvert (undisclosed) underwent surgery and isn't expected to be available for the playoffs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

It's safe to assume Calvert won't return during postseason play, so he'll finish the campaign having picked up three helpers through 18 regular-season contests. The 31-year-old forward will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen how much interest he'll garner on the open market after an injury-riddled 2020-21 campaign.