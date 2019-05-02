Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Will play in Game 4
Calvert will lace up the skates for Thursday's Game 4 against the Sharks, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Calvert skipped Game 3 because of the upper-body issue, but it appears the bottom-six winger has avoided a major injury and will be back in the fold for the Avs on Thursday. He tallied two assists in Game 2 and owns three points this postseason, making him a potential sleeper for DFS lineups.
