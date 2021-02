Calvert (upper body) will not be available for Friday's game against Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Calvert was a late scratch before Friday's game so the Avalanche will take on the Coyotes with just 11 forwards. The 31-year-old winger missed seven games earlier this season while dealing with an upper-body issue. It's unclear if this is an aggravation of that injury or something unrelated. He'll be questionable for Saturday's rematch with Arizona.