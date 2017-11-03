Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Goal drought extends to six games

Duchene failed to register a point and recorded a minus-2 rating through 14:35 of ice time during Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina.

Duchene has now gone goalless in each of his past six contests, and he has just two assists and five shots while logging 16:45 of ice time (1:48 on the power play) during that stretch. His strong start has faded quickly, and the off-ice distractions surrounding his status within the organization are likely to continue clouding over his season and potentially hinder his fantasy upside. While there is plenty of offensive potential, Duchene's virtual stock is probably at a career low right now.