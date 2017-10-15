Play

Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Hot start continues

Duchene scored the Avs' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday night.

The guy who hates Mile High is off to a hot start with six points (three goals, three assists) in as many games. The Avs will be working behind the scenes to try to convince this frustrated pivot that he should stay in town. As it stands, Duchene will likely be an Av until February's trade deadline.

