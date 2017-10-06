Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Propels team to victory in opener

Duchene had a goal and an assist in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers.

Duchene has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now, so it was good to see him tune that out and produce in the first game of the season. There's no denying the fact that he'll likely be moved in the near-future, but that doesn't mean he can't be a quality fantasy producer while he remains in Colorado. Duchene is just two years removed from a 30-goal season and is capable of being an electrifying offensive player when he's at his best.