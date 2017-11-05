Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Two-point night helps lift team to win
Duchene scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday night.
The multi-point game comes a day after a trade to the Senators fell through. Duchene has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games this season and that's good enough for fourth on the Avs. But it's clear he'll soon be plying his trade somewhere else and his value will go up. Check the wire and see if you can put in a claim now before a change of scenery really helps him.
