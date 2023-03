Nieto produced an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Nieto has done alright for playing in a fourth-line role, picking up three points and 10 shots on net over 11 games in March. The 30-year-old winger has 21 points, a minus-16 rating, 101 shots on net, 37 hits and 14 PIM through 68 outings between the Avalanche and the Sharks this season.