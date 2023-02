Nieto scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Nieto tallied in the second period, snapping a four-game point drought. The 30-year-old winger has picked up three points, all goals, in 10 games since he was traded back to the Avalanche from the Sharks in January. He's collected 18 points, 91 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 55 contests between the two teams this season.