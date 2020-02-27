Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Avoids injury absence
Nieto (upper body) was minus-1 in 11:33 of playing time Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.
Nieto's status was up in the air coming into the day after he wore a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, but the 27-year-old was back on Colorado's fourth line in Wednesday's win. Nieto has gone 10 straight games without a point, a skid that began on Feb. 8.
