Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Doubtful to play Saturday
Nieto (lower body) is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Predators, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
We're still waiting to hear about the severity and exact nature of Nieto's injury, but the Avalanche could turn to Gabriel Bourque as a fill-in winger in the meantime. Having already put up four goals and 18 assists through 58 games this season, Nieto's off to a career-best pace, so hopefully, his injury doesn't linger.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...