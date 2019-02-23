Nieto (lower body) is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Predators, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

We're still waiting to hear about the severity and exact nature of Nieto's injury, but the Avalanche could turn to Gabriel Bourque as a fill-in winger in the meantime. Having already put up four goals and 18 assists through 58 games this season, Nieto's off to a career-best pace, so hopefully, his injury doesn't linger.